Red Cross Offers Free Smoke Detectors

A reminder for those in the Northland that the Red Cross will install detectors in your home

DULUTH, Minn.- The Northland Chapter of the Red Cross is reminding homeowners to check those smoke detectors to make sure the batteries are full and the alarm works properly.

Tony Guerra, Red Cross Disaster Program Manager says that “to have working alarms will give you that needed time to wake up and get the heck out of the house. Don’t go back in, get the heck out of the house”.

The Red Cross is giving out free smoke detectors. They’ll even install them. Since 2014, the Northland Chapter has installed more than 9,000 smoke detectors in homes.