Roz Randorf Announces Run For Duluth Council Dist. 3 Seat

DULUTH, Minn. – Roz Randorf has announced her run for Duluth’s Dist. 3 council seat, which is currently held by Em Westerlund who is not running for reelection.

Randorf says she has more than 25 years of leadership experience, including working for the Duluth News Tribune. She currently works at Dale Carnegie Training.

“I love Duluth and look forward to supporting economic growth, housing, public safety, quality streets, childcare resources and the needs of our senior citizens. Growing our business community will bring jobs to the Northland and this will help support everyone throughout Duluth,” Randorf said in a press release to the media.

Randorf has two sons, one who currently attends Duluth Public Schools and the other is a police officer with the Duluth Police Department.

A formal announcement is planned in front of City Hall on April 25 at 5:15 p.m.

Duluth resident and activist Theresa O’Halloran-Johnson is also running for the Dist. 3 seat.