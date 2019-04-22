Strong Sixth Inning Pushes Tigers Softball Past Greyhounds

The Northwestern softball team picked up the road win over Duluth East.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Northwestern softball team used a strong start and a strong finish to take down Duluth East 19-6 Monday afternoon at Ordean Field.

The Tigers would score six runs in the first two innings and then 10 runs in the top of the sixth. The Greyhounds would rally in the bottom of the inning, scoring five runs, but not enough to prevent a mercy-rule finish.

Brook Ogren, Jada Klobucher and Mack Corell finished with 3 RBI each.