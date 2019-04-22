Trails and Roads in Superior Municipal Forest Damaged

1/2 (courtesy: city of superior)

2/2 (courtesy: city of superior)

SUPERIOR, Wis. – According to the City of Superior, 42nd Street has been closed due to recent “vandalism and damage” to the trails and roads in the municipal forest.

In a recent Facebook post the city also said illegal dumping has been an issue in the forest.

The city is asking the public to help in calling 911 to report any illegal or suspicious activity once the road reopens.

Billings Drive and 42nd Street is scheduled to reopen the week of June 3.