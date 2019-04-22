Two Injured After Shots Fired Into Crowded Minnesota Garage

Police say There is no Danger to the Public

AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) – Police in Minnesota are investigating who fired at least a dozen shots into a crowded garage where a family was playing dominoes and having a barbecue in Austin.

Austin police say a 32-year-old woman and a 37-year-old woman suffered injuries on their legs, but their relatives say they are recovering.

The Post-Bulletin reported that no one else was injured.

Police say about a half dozen people were in or near the garage when the shootings happened at about 9 p.m. Saturday. Police say children were also nearby in a side yard.

Austin Police Chief David McKichan says there’s no danger to the public and that generally “these events aren’t random” but investigators are still searching for a motive.