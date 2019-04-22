Van Explodes Outside Bombed Sri Lanka Church

COLOMBO (AP) – Terror continues in Sri Lanka Monday after a van explodes outside the same church targeted in yesterday’s deadly Easter attacks.

A Sri Lankan television crew captured the moments the minivan exploded outside Saint Anthony’s Shrine in Colombo.

No one was injured in today’s blast, but it caused more panic in the capital city sending bystanders and some security forces fleeing.

Nearly 300 people, including some tourists, died Sunday in combined attacked against churches and luxury hotels.

Government officials say the seven suicide bombers were members of a militant Islamic group.