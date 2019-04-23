Authorities ask for Public’s Help Locating Missing Superior man

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wis. – Authorities in Douglas County are searching for a 40-year-old Superior man who was last seen walking from his residence in the town of Lakeside on Saturday, April 20.

Anthony Puckett, Sr. was reported missing Monday evening at 8:45 p.m.

Puckett is described as 6’1″ weighing 170 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair. He was last seen wearing light blue jeans and a light colored short sleeve t-shirt.

A ground search is underway by members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, and volunteers from the Lakeside and surrounding communities Fire Departments.

Anyone with information on Puckett’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 715-394-4432 or 911.