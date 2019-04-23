Big Changes to the Massage Therapy Ordinance

Establishment owners and their employees will also be required to have background checks.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth City council had a first read on an ordinance to put stricter rules on both massage parlors and therapist in Duluth with hopes of combating sex trafficking in the Northland.

The revised ordinance would now provide standard procedures across the board for massage therapists practicing in Duluth.

Any massage practitioner will be required to have completed five hundred hours of training, with the exception of those practicing prior to 2001.

Establishment owners and their employees will also be required to have background checks.

“Human trafficking is a real issue here in the city of Duluth. It’s real issue nationally,” said Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken.

“We looked at our ordinance and felt by tightening up the ordinance was going to help us to ultimately help victims who are being trafficked,” said Tusken.

Now with any changes to the rules there are concerns from those who would be impacted the most.

one big worry from practicing massage therapists was the requirement for establishments to keep doors unlocked.

they were nervous about their safety if that part of the ordinance was not changed.

“In city council chambers I would say there were probably 20 to 30 practitioners. So these are 20 or 30 small businesses in Duluth. So we want to make sure the city ordinance is not putting an undo burden on small business owners,” said Duluth City Councilor Gary Anderson.

The ordinance was amended to reflect the concerns.

Massage establishments would be allowed to keep doors locked during business hours.

We did speak to two massage therapist who declined to speak on camera, but both expressed how pleased they are with Chief Mike Tusken and the city council for hearing their concerns and making the changes to the ordinance.

A final council vote is expected for May 13th.