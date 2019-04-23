City of Duluth Budget Game

DULUTH, Minn.- The City of Duluth has put together a fun way to get the communities response on the most important things in and around our community.

Northlanders now have the chance to play this budget game online or by stopping by City Hall, where they can play it in the real world. Players get a $1,000 of fake money and decide how it should be split up among multiple categories. City leaders say this type of game give them an insight to what residents value most.

Jen Carlson, City of Duluth Budget Manager said that “it’s critical; we are so excited that we are able to roll this out to the community. We’ve done it at a couple different ways through our actual game as well as the online game so we really are excited for the opportunity to have citizen input and participation”.

In just one week, the city has seen over 600 people participate in the actual game, and if you’d like to participate in it, click here.