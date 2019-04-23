Cleveland-Cliffs Fined for air Quality Violations

DULUTH, Minn. – Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will make a civil penalty payment of $50,000 for air quality violations at its United Taconite facility stemming from January 2012 to June 2015.

Cliffs spokesperson Patricia Persico said, “There were old alleged violations dating back more than five years which were largely administrative in nature and relate to past recordkeeping for dust collection equipment and the pellet furnaces.”

In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court, the U.S. Department of Justice alleged that Cliffs “caused or allowed emissions of particulate matter from one or both of its indurating furnaces to exceed the emission limits.”

According to the company, the allegations were resolved with the EPA before November 2016.

Persico said a proposed Consent Decree was entered with the U.S. District Court which will resolve all outstanding alleged violations and “formally incorporates improvements United Taconite has already made to its operations.”

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has also agreed to install a new, higher efficiency dust collector which was accepted by the EPA as part of its resolution.