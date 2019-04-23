College of St. Scholastic Students Hosts Senior Health Fair

DULUTH, Minn. – College of St. Scholastica students are finishing out their last year strong by collaborating with the benedictine living community of Duluth to host the annual senior health fair.

Derived from a senior project idea four years ago, students offer wellness checks such as blood pressure and strength tests to residents.

Vendors were also available to provide information to resources that residents may not have access to

“Its important for our seniors to know whats out there for them and to know how they are doing in their spectrum of health for their age, size, height and weight. Its important for good health to be front and center,” said Foundation Marketing Director Merry Wallin.

one student we spoke to values the event so they can apply skills they learned from course work with the hopes of expanding their career goals.

“I am kind of learning through experience to work with older populations, kind of hearing what they are going through at this point in life and what they need, what they are experiencing. Through that hopefully becoming a better person and a better physical therapist in the future,” said Sam Anderson.

The Benedictine Living Community of Duluth serves about three hundred fifty seniors on a daily basis.