Council Makes Changes To Proposed Regulations of Massage Businesses

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth city council has had a first read on an ordinance to put stricter rules on massage businesses in Duluth with hopes of combating sex trafficking.

The amended ordinance would now provide standard procedures across the board for massage therapists practicing in Duluth.

Any massage practitioner will be required to have completed 500 hours of training, with the exception of those practicing prior to 2001.

Establishment owners and their employees will also be required to have background checks.

“Human trafficking is a real issue here in the city of Duluth. It’s real issue nationally,” said Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken.

“We looked at our ordinance and felt by tightening up the ordinance was going to help us to ultimately help victims who are being trafficked,” said Tusken.

One big safety concern from practicing massage therapists was the requirement for establishments to keep doors unlocked during business hours.

“In city council chambers I would say there were probably 20 to 30 practitioners. So these are 20 or 30 small businesses in Duluth. So we want to make sure the city ordinance is not putting an undo burden on small business owners,” said Duluth City Councilor Gary Anderson.

The ordinance was amended to reflect the concerns. Massage establishments would be allowed to keep doors locked during business hours.

The allowed hours of operation were changed as well in the amended ordinance from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Massage businesses would also be allowed to let customers enter and exit through more than one entrance of the establishment instead of only one, as originally proposed.

We did speak to two massage therapist who declined to speak on camera, but both expressed how pleased they are with Chief Mike Tusken and the city council for hearing their concerns and making the changes to the ordinance.

A final council vote on the massage ordinance is expected May 13 at the council meeting.