Duluth Police Investigate After Home Hit by Bullets Tuesday Morning

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police responded to the 2700 block of West 6th Street shortly after 12:30 Tuesday morning on the report of shots fired from a vehicle toward a home.

Officers discovered a residence with bullet holes in the 500 Block of Winnipeg Avenue in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Residents were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported.

FOX 21 Local News will provide more information as it becomes available.