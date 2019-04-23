Final day for Volunteers to Help “Raise the Roses”

The Spring Tradition Goes From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth’s Parks Maintenance staff are preparing for another afternoon of the annual “raising of the roses” in the popular Duluth Rose Garden located at 13th Avenue East and London Road.

Volunteers are invited to join in on this annual spring tradition today from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

City staff and representatives from the Lake Superior Rose Society will be on hand to teach volunteers the spring steps of the “Minnesota Tip” method for tender roses.

Volunteers are asked to bring work gloves (if possible) and to dress for the weather.

Volunteers should look for City staff that will provide directions on how to “dig-in.”