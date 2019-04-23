Free Veterans Expo Happening Today in Superior

The Veterans Expo is Taking Place in the Yellowjacket Union on the Campus of UWS

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – The University of Wisconsin-Superior and Douglas County are hosting the sixth annual free Veterans Expo Tuesday, April 23, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Yellowjacket Union Great Room on the campus of UW-Superior.

Remarks will be made by City of Superior Mayor Jim Paine, Douglas County Board Chair Mark Liebaert, and UW-Superior Chancellor Renée Wacher.

Wisconsin Department of Veteran Affairs Secretary Mary M. Kolar will provide the keynote address.

“This event brings together many of our veteran community leaders,” said Monte Stewart, Veteran and Non-Traditional Student Services Coordinator at UW-Superior. “It is a great occasion for those looking to get involved with other veterans or organizations, or learn about specific services.”

This free event is an annual resource, benefit and education fair for Superior, Douglas County and Duluth area veterans and their families.

More than 60 local, state and federal agencies that serve veterans and others will be on site to answer questions and help steer veterans in the right direction.

“There are services available to all veterans, from those still serving to the veterans who have been retired for many years,” said Stewart. “If you’re looking to get connected to the veteran community in the Twin Ports region, this event is the way to accomplish that. There are many organizations that offer a variety of services. I’ve never had someone leave the Veterans Expo saying they didn’t learn about another opportunity or service that they didn’t realize was available to them.”

Free refreshments and parking will be available.

The Yellowjacket Union is located at 1605 Catlin Avenue.