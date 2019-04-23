Microchipping Clinic for Family Pets

Tuesday, one was held in West Duluth and more are expected to pop up throughout St. Louis County.

DULUTH, Minn. – Animal Allies Humane Society of Duluth is trying to avoid lost pets by hosting microchipping clinics with discounted rates.

“I just think it’s such a nice peace of mind, it’s that extra step of insurance that you can have when you have a family member like your pet that goes missing,” said Michelle Sternberg of Animal Allies Humane Society.

Microchipping is minimally invasive, they say it only feels like a pin prick.