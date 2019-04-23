Pier B Hosts Ice Out Challenge

DULUTH, Minn. – Pier B is keeping an eye on their harbor.

They are putting on an ice out challenge, asking people to guess when the ice will melt in their boat slip.

More than 200 guesses were submitted before the contest closed.

“I think people like to guess and participate in weather related events, especially in Duluth we have a lot of weather and interesting weather events, makes it something fun to do. It’s a long winter here,” said Jon Driscoll, the general manager at Pier B Resort and Hotel.

The slip still has quite a bit of ice on it, but keep an eye out next year for the contest.