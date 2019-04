Prep Baseball: Hilltoppers, Hawks Pick Up Wins

The Duluth Marshall and Hermantown baseball teams were victorious on Tuesday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – Carter Sullivan pitched six shutout, allowing just two hits on the night as the Duluth Marshall baseball team blanked Duluth Denfeld 9-0 Tuesday night at Wade Stadium.

In other baseball action, Hermantown faced off against Hibbing at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex. And it was the Hawks taking down the Bluejackets 4-1.