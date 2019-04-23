Saints Softball Sweep LumberJills on Senior Day

The long ball was the key for the St. Scholastica softball team.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica softball team hit seven home runs as they swept Northland College Tuesday afternoon at Saints Field.

In game one, three solo home runs from Olvia Howe, Kayla Christopherson and Josie Fourre gave the Saints a 10-2 win. Maggie Schley, the lone senior on the team, picked up the win in her final home start.

In game two, CSS would hit four home runs as they blanked the Lumberjills 9-0 in five innings. Fourre would hit her second and third home runs of the day in that game.

St. Scholastica and Northland College will meet up again Wednesday at Kenwood Field.