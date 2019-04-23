Shots Fired into a Home in Lincoln Park Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth police department is investigating a shooting that happened on the five hundred block of Winnipeg Avenue, in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Authorities tell us they responded to call around 12:30 Tuesday morning of shots fired from a vehicle toward a home.

Police say there were residents inside the home at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured.

We will have more information on this shooting as details become available.