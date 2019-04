Spartans Softball Hold Off Hawks’ Late Rally

The Superior softball team would get the win at home against Hermantown.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – In a battle of two of the top softball teams in the Northland, Superior would hold on for the win against Hermantown 4-1 Tuesday afternoon at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Mady Stariha allowed just five hits while striking out 10 in the win. Mackenzie Lehto, Ruby Moore and Madison Sislo each had multiple hits for the Spartans.