UMD Students Planning to Offer Electronic Scooters in Duluth

A city ordinance was recently passed to place certain restrictions on the use of electric scooters in the community.

DULUTH, Minn. – A new electric scooter sharing service could be on the way to Duluth thanks to a pair of junior business students at UMD.

Latisha Forsberg and Jed Irvine, founders of Leaf, are planning to introduce 50 electric scooters in popular tourist areas such as Canal Park and Downtown Duluth.

The UMD students say they are more than willing to cooperate with the standards.

“We don’t want to work against the law we want to work with the law, work with the laws they put in place with it. It’s just understanding what they expect from us and meeting those expectations,” said Latisha Forsberg.

Leaf electric scooters are expected to be available for use by early June.

National services for electric bikes and scooters have also shown interest in having their services offered in the community.