UMD’s Mikey Anderson Signs Entry-Level Contract With Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings selected Anderson in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Draft.

DULUTH, Minn. – Another Bulldog is leaving early and taking his talents to the NHL.

Sophomore defenseman Mikey Anderson signed a three–year entry level contract to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday afternoon. The Kings selected Anderson in the fourth round, 103rd overall, in the 2017 NHL draft.

During his sophomore year, Anderson finished with six goals and 21 assists. He was the second–leading freshman scorer with 23 points his rookie year.

Anderson recently was awarded the Hockey Commissioners Association Player of the Month for March and April after leading the Bulldogs to back–to–back national championships. Anderson led the nation with 12 assists during that time and was an all–tournament team selection in this year’s Frozen Four.