UMD’s Parker Mackay Signs With Texas Stars

Mackay will begin his journey in the pros in the American Hockey League.

DULUTH, Minn. – He was the UMD men’s hockey team captain as they won their second straight national title. He was the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Midwest Regional and the Frozen Four. And now Parker Mackay is taking his talents to the pros.

According to a source close to the team, Mackay will be signing with the Texas Stars of the AHL. The Irma, Alberta native will be attending the Dallas Stars main camp next season.

In his final year with the Bulldogs, Mackay ranked first on the team in scoring, recording a career-high in points, goals, assists and plus/minus rating. Mackay scored four times in the NCAA tournament, including two game-winners. He became just the fourth UMD player to play in three Frozen Fours and the only one to serve in a team captain role for two championship teams.