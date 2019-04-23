UWS Hosts Annual Veterans Expo

Veterans, community members, and elected officials visited the university to show support for the service members.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – University of Wisconsin – Superior brought veterans from all over the Northland to their annual expo Tuesday.

More than 60 vendors from local, state, and federal agencies attended the expo.

The event is geared at bringing veterans closer to their community to give them the benefits they deserve.

“I think just being able to have all these different organizations that serve veterans in some capacity be here today and being able to have a one stop for veterans to find out about them it’s a great way for them to create that community connection here in the Twin Ports,” said Monte Stewart, the student services coordinator at UWS.

Wisconsin has one of the mots aggressive GI Bills in the nation.

Veterans are able to receive eight semesters or 128 credits of education at a University of Wisconsin or Wisconsin Technical College System school.

Events like these are geared at helping veterans with whatever issue might arise.

“We’re here to help all veterans whether they’re 80, 90 or 19. We’re here to help them and if they come to us with a problem or a question we try to find them the answers,” said Gayle Carlson, the District 10 Commander for VFW Wisconsin.

State Senator Janet Bewley spoke about a push at the statehouse to get 1.5 million dollars of Wisconsin’s budget to go toward veteran care.