Women Hike Duluth Hikes the Lakewalk

Hiking program gains momentum and members.

DULUTH, Minn.- Tuesday’s sun and warmer temps brought many women to the lakewalk in Duluth, as part of the Women Hike Duluth program.

Dozens of women lined the lakewalk, walking two miles from Beacon Pointe to Leif Erickson Park and back.

Organizers said this all started when Duluth Mayor Emily Larson pushed for more park programs.

Now, it’s a fun, empowering activity.

“It is a really powerful thing to be a part of a group marching the trails together,” said City Recreation Specialist Megan Lidd. “It’s a great opportunity that if you for some reason are uncomfortable going out by yourself, this is a great safe place where you can go and explore new trails.”

Women Hike Duluth’s next hike will be May 21st at the West Waterfront Trail.