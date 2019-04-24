Art by Duluth Public Schools Students Exhibited at Miller Hill Mall

Over 400 students' pieces on display.

DULUTH, Minn.- Works by young artists took over the Miller Hill Mall on Wednesday.

Over 400 K-12 students from Duluth Public Schools had their artwork featured just outside of Barnes and Noble for all to admire.

One of the young drawers said she worked hard to make her Mandala drawing as eye-catching as possible.

“I want a lot of detail on it, because like I want it to pop a lot,” 3rd grader Hope Hrabik said. “And I want it to be seen like right from the corner of your eye.”

The exhibition will be on display through next Sunday.