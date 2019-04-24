Big Cleanup Happens Across Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.- With trash bags and grabbers in hand local business leaders and volunteers are hoping to keep the integrity of local neighborhoods.

The desire to clean up the community has spread across Duluth.

Going from east to west different groups are removing litter and graffiti.

Inspired by a national viral clean up challenge, a Lincoln Park group recognized the need to keep the neighborhood more inviting.

“I think it’s important because the Lincoln Park neighborhood is emerging and very busy. A lot of locals and tourists alike are going to come here in the summer,” said Lincoln Park Business Group Board Member Laura Mullen.

The greater Downtown Council and its team hit an alley downtown to get a head start on beautifying the area as the Superior Street constructions continues.

“With construction more people, bikes, pedestrians, cars are going to use this alley as a way to get through the HART District, so we just want to spruce it up,” said Greater Downtown Council Events Coordinator Darlene Marshall.

Both groups are hopeful the cleanup efforts will inspire others to take pride in their neighborhoods.

Another cleanup in Lincoln Park is scheduled for this Saturday starting at 10 am.

