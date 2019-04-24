Civil Trial Continues Over Future of Kozy Building

DULUTH, Minn. – A civil trial began Tuesday over whether the condemned Kozy building and apartments in downtown Duluth should be torn down.

Former Kozy owner Eric Ringsred is arguing in the lawsuit that the city of Duluth failed to preserve the historic structure.

Ringsred lost ownership of the building to the city after failing to pay his taxes.

The Kozy building was condemned following a fire in 2010.

The trial is expected to come to an end by Thursday.