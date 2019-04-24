CSB Calls on EPA to Review Current Hydrofluoric Acid Study

DULUTH, Minn. – The U.S. Chemical Safety Board released a letter Tuesday asking the EPA to review its current study on Hydrofluoric Acid (HF) and the “viability of utilizing inherently safer alkylation technologies in petroleum refineries.”

CSB Interim Executive Kristen Kulinowski said, “In the last 4 years, the CSB has investigated two refinery incidents where an explosion elevated the threat of a release of HF. Refinery workers and surrounding community residents are rightly concerned about the adequacy of the risk management for the use of hazardous chemicals like HF. The EPA should review its 1993 HF study to ensure the health and safety of communities near petroleum refineries utilizing HF.”

HF is a highly toxic chemical that can seriously injure or cause death at a concentration of 30 parts per million (PPM), which is used in about fifty of the U.S.’s approximately 150 refineries, as well as many other industries. In a refinery, the chemical is used as a catalyst in the creation of a blending agent for high octane gasoline.

The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board conducted an investigation into the April 26, 2018 explosion and fire at the Husky Refinery in Superior.

