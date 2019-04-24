Duluth Native Emma Stauber Named New Head Coach of Mirage Hockey Team

The former Mirage star and UMD defenseman spent this past season helping the Minnesota Whitecaps win the NWHL's Isobel Cup.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth native Emma Stauber has been named the new head coach of the Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team.

The former Mirage star and UMD defenseman spent this past season helping the Minnesota Whitecaps win the NWHL’s Isobel Cup in their inaugural season. She also spent time playing pro hockey in Sweden. The 26-year-old takes over for Glen Gilderman who announced his retirement after 21 years with the Mirage.