Duluth Police Investigating Possible Shooting in Lincoln Park Neighborhood

Police Continue to Investigate the Incident

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department says they are investigating a possible shooting that took place in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Tuesday evening.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a local hospital just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday where a female patient said she had been shot leaving a residence in Lincoln Park.

Officers were unable to determine if the non-life threatening injuries the female sustained were from gunfire.

Officers received information of a possible location where the female allegedly sustained her injuries and executed a search warrant at the location.

Authorities say no arrests have been made at this time, but they believe the victim and suspect are known to each other.

There is no word yet on the location of where the search warrant took place, but we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.