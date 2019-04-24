Fourre Powers Saints Softball Past LumberJills

The sophomore has hit six home runs in the past two days.

DULUTH, Minn. – Sophomore infielder Josie Fourre homered three times to power the St. Scholastica softball team to a sweep over Northland College Wednesday afternoon at Kenwood Field.

In game one, the Saints would get the 12-1 win in five innings. Fourre would hit two home runs to give her four in four consecutive at-bats dating back to Tuesday. That is tied for second-most in NCAA DIII history.

And in game two, it would be over in five innings again as CSS knocked off the LumberJills 13-5. Sydney Plemel led the team with 4 RBI.

St. Scholastica will be back in action Thursday as they travel to Minneapolis to take on North Central.