Ground Beef Likely Cause of 10-State E. Coli Outbreak

No Brand of Beef has Been Identified

(AP Photo/Scott Applewhite)

DULUTH, Minn. – The E. coli outbreak in the U.S. has spread to ten states.

Federal officials now say more than 150 people have been infected with the disease.

The illness is linked to tainted ground beef eaten at home as well as restaurants.

Twenty of the victims had to be hospitalized. No fatalities have been reported, according to the CDC.

Minnesota is included in the states affected by the outbreak.

No supplier, distributor or brand of beef has been identified.

Officials say people can prevent the spread of E. coli by cooking ground beef properly and by washing hand while preparing the meat.