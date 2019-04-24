Multiple Vehicle Crash Reported at Can of Worms

DULUTH, Minn.-A multiple vehicle crash has been reported at the Can of Worms intersection in Duluth.

There’s no word yet on how many victims are involved in the crash, but a traffic cam at the site does indicate at least two cars and a semi were involved at the ramp to Interstate 535 South.

The exit ramp is closed. Traffic being diverted on to southbound I-35.

For the latest on traffic information, visit this website: https://hb.511mn.org/.

We’ll have more information on the incident as it develops.