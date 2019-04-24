Northland Career Fair Hosts Nearly 100 Employers

The Northland career fair at the DECC has been helping link community members to employment for a decade.

The fair featured nearly 100 employers on Wedneday.

Chris Jensen Health and Rehabilitation Center was at the fair and it gave them an opportunity to share the ongoing need for elder care.

“Healthcare in general there is a shortage of nurses in any sector of that industry but there are some unique challenges that long term care or retirement care is reaching with the boomer generation now reaching or past retirement age,” said Aubrey Odim who does talent acquisition for Health Dimensions Group.