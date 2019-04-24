Proctor’s Todd Clark Steps Down as Rails Basketball Coach

Clark graduated from Proctor High School in 1988.

PROCTOR, Minn. – In an announcement made at Tuesday night’s school board meeting, Rails boys basketball head coach Todd Clark has resigned.

Clark has been coaching at his alma mater for the past seven seasons with a handful of section tournament runner-up finishes. In addition to head coaching, Clark has been involved with Proctor athletics for over 20 years.

Rails athletics director Dan Stauber thanked Clark for his hard work and dedication to developing the young players over the years.