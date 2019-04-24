St. Luke’s Hosts Groundbreaking Ceremony

A 15-month construction project in Downtown will cost 37.5 million.

DULUTH, Minn.- Today, St. Luke’s hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off a 15-month construction project in downtown Duluth.

St. Luke’s broke ground on this project that includes a new emergency department, cardiac cath labs, imagining suites, ambulance garage and helistop.

This 37.5 million dollar project is being designed to decrease wait times, ensure privacy and provide a premier patient experience here in the Northland.

Eric Lohn, Interim President/CEO at St. Luke’s said that “I think it really will change the way we do emergency care as well as cath lab care here in the city of Duluth. It’s something we’ve never really had before”.

Not only does this new expansion offer state-of-the-art medical care to those here in the Northland, it will also clear up a parking shortage for St. Luke’s visitors and patients.

Nick Van Deelen, Medical Director, mentioned that “here, you will drive into a covered parking ramp that will have a drop off right at the front door, and 29 spaces that are covered and dedicated to the emergency department”.

This project should be finished sometime in July of 2020 that will truly change the game of getting medical treatment here in the Northland.