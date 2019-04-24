UMD Students Talk Income Inequality

Studies from the Department of Health and Human services show the average income to be considered poverty is about $12,000 a year for one person.

DULUTH, Minn. – Income inequality is a big issue across the nation .

Today, a few UMD students took it upon themselves to educate others on the importance of how this issue impacts everyone.

The leaders of the event used data to give other students the ideal of how tax brackets matter and the effects of income inequality.

Students passing by even had the opportunity to win a treat after answering questions testing their knowledge on the subject.

As income disparities grow students are hoping the event will inspire others to take not take money for granted.

“I’ve been able to get an internship and co–op and make money to get this college degree and that is not an opportunity for a lot of people,” said Maxwell Glenna.

Studies from the Department of Health and Human services show the average income to be considered poverty is about $12,000 a year for one person.