UMD’s Hunter Shepard Will Return for Senior Season

The NCHC Goalie of the Year was among the best in the entire country this past season.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD men’s hockey fans have been waiting on pins and needles for the past two weeks, hoping to find out which players will be sticking around next season. Wednesday they found out one of their key pieces will be returning.

Goalie Hunter Shepard has confirmed that he is coming back for his senior year next season. The former Grand Rapids star is coming off a junior year that saw him win NCHC Goalie of the Year, as well as being named a top-five finalist for the Mike Richter Award. Shepard says he is excited to get back and start preparing for another run at the national championship.

“When I came here and Miska left after my first year, me, Coach Sandelin and the coaching staff easily could’ve went out and looked for another goalie to come in and be the starter. They’re loyal to me and Nick Deery and said we have our guys and they’re going to get the opportunity to show what they can do. I think a lot of it is just getting that opportunity and I want to return the favor and show that back to them,” said Shepard.