Yellowjackets Baseball Earn First UMAC Sweep Over Lumberjacks

The Wisconsin-Superior baseball team scored early and often against Northland College.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Wisconsin-Superior baseball team combined to score 31 runs as they swept Northland College Wednesday afternoon at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

In game one, the Yellowjackets picked up the 14-6 win over the Lumberjacks, despite being out-hit 12-10. Cory Albertson, Travis Miller and Bryce Flanagan each finished with two RBI.

In game two, UWS needed just seven innings to get the 17-2 win. Alex Osness drove in four runs for the Yellowjackets.

Next up for UWS is another home match-up, this time a non-conference showdown against Bethel on Thursday.