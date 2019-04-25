Charter Docks Installed at Newly Constructed Minnesota Slip

Spring is in the air as ten docks were put in the new look Minnesota slip

DULUTH, Minn.- The signs of summer are starting to pop up in Duluth. Today, charter docks were installed in the newly constructed Minnesota Slip.

This comes after a cramped season last summer for the charters during the slip’s reconstruction project that pushed the William A. Irvin out from the slips seawall.

It’s been a wild scene in the Minnesota slip over the last year with the William A. Irvin move but despite all the commotion, local charter fishing boats are ready for a new season, as their docks were moved into the slip today.

Dan Meierhoff is excited to see boats in the lake again, as installing the docks was a passion his father passed down to him.

Meierhoff mentioned that “back in the early 90’s my father that ran the property and owned the property and he loves boats and obviously living in a port town, wanted to put in a marine so he installed the marina in in roughly 90–91”.

The ten docks put in today will be home to twenty boats this upcoming spring and summer. But, it’s the easy access of this slip that has them coming back year after year.

Meierhoff also said that “they love it. They don’t have to its uhhh easy access to get to their clients who are right here in this area staying in the hotels so it’s really easy for the customers and clients to get on their boats and get out and catch some fish”.

As far as the Irvin goes, DECC staff tell’s us the ship may not get it’s new paint job and rehab after all. Bids for the Irvin’s maintenance work at Fraser Shipyards are coming in higher than expected, and can’t pay much more than the $500,000 worth of grant money available from the Historical society.

If a contract is figured out, the DECC hopes to have the Irvin painted and hull rehab work done by the end of summer, in time for the popular haunted ship in October.