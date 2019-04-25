Class Teaches People in Superior How to Run for Office

City Councilor Jenny Van Sickle and Mayor Jim Paine teach the course

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A class in Superior taught citizens how to run for office.

It’s a three-part course taught by Superior City Councilor, Jenny Van Sickle, and Mayor Jim Paine.

Students learn how to fill out and file paperwork and how to campaign for a variety of offices.

Everyone is welcome at the class, but it’s geared toward women and women of color.

“A lot of people don’t know that I’m the first native woman elected to Superior City Council,” said Jenny Van Sickle. “It’s important to have more people at the table to have a wider representation of people making decisions.”

The third and final session is happening next Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at the Superior Public Library.