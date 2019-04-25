CSA Farm Sign Up

DULUTH, Minn.- Local farmers are looking to connect with local consumers through what’s called “Community Supported Agricultural Shares”.

The CSA model allows people to subscribe to the harvest of a farm or group of farms. Subscribers receive their box of produce or other farm goods every Wednesday at “Market Day Duluth” on Third Avenue West.

Roxanne Schmidt, a farmer said “you have the option to pick and choose what you want. A lot of CSA’s just give you what they have, I give you what you want so I have happier customers”.

The ultimate goal is to support local farmers while cutting down the waste from farm to table.