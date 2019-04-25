Hibbing Murder Suspect Found Competent to Stand Trial

HIBBING, Minn. – A suspect charged in the murder of an Aurora man in January has been found competent to stand trial after undergoing a psychological evaluation.

Deshon Israel Bonnell, 18, is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Joshua Lavalley on January 6 in Hibbing.

Lavalley’s body was found the same day by a snowmobiler on the Mesabi Trail near Kerr with a gunshot wound to his face.

Bonnell is facing charges of premeditated first-degree murder, first-degree murder with intent while committing a felony, second-degree murder, kidnapping, and first-degree aggravated robbery.

Two other suspects have also been charged in connection with the homicide including Anthony Howson, 20, and 17-year-old Bailey French.

Howson pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder in February while French was indicted on charges of premeditated first-degree murder and first-degree murder while committing a felony.