Hilltoppers Baseball Win Big Against Bluejackets

The Duluth Marshall baseball team scored at will Thursday at Wade Stadium.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Marshall baseball team continued their dominance over the Northland as they got the big win over Hibbing 18-2 in five innings Thursday night at Wade Stadium.

Peter Hansen led the Hilltoppers going 3 for 3 at the plate with four runs scored. Ben Pedersen pitched three shutout innings while striking out three batters. He also finished with two doubles and two RBI.