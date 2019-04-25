Luxury Condo For Rent At Top of Former ‘Last Place On Earth’ Building

DULUTH, Minn. – Titanium Partners has wrapped up a new luxury condo on top of the old Last Place on Earth building on East Superior Street that’s now home to Blacklist Brewing and Solve Entertainment below.

The condo includes three bedrooms, two baths, a private elevator and all new appliances with a modern industrial feel.

But it’s what’s on the roof that the developers are most proud of.

“It has a beautiful sun room, four-season porch upstairs off of the rooftop where you can see the lake, you can see the bridge,” said Monique Forcier, vice president of Titanium Partners, LLC.

The condo costs $3,000 a month to rent the 27-hundred-square-foot space.