Marketing Professionals From Around the World Stop in Duluth For Zenith Digital Marketing Conference

Proceeds from the conference's registration fees is being donated to the Duluth Chamber of Commerce's Fuse program.

DULUTH, Minn. – Marketing professionals from around the world were in Duluth today for the Zenith Digital Marketing conference.

Some of the most innovative minds gathered at Zeitgeist to discuss marketing strategies and latest trends to help companies make money.

Local students even stopped by the conference to build on their knowledge.

The professionals say the conference can be beneficial as the marketing industry is rapidly growing.

“I think a conference like this helps to bring some of the trending and innovative ideas that we have been practicing for years and years in to the hands of people who are in house and small businesses,” said Aimclear’s Vice President of Client Services Dan Morrison.

The conference was made possible by a partnership with Aimclear and the Duluth Chamber of Commerce.

