New Grant Could Help Fight the Child Care Shortage in the Region

More than 4,000 child care openings are still needed in Northeastern Minnesota.

DULUTH, Minn. – The childcare shortage in the Northland continues to be a big topic of discussion.

Thanks to a partnership with the Minnesota Department of Human Services, the Northland Foundation is making funding available for licensed or soon to be licensed child care centers in seven counties and tribal nations in Northeastern Minnesota.

Those counties include Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, and St. Louis.

The foundation plans to award five grants to qualifying candidates.

The new grants will contribute up $10,000 for startup or expansions of existing centers.

Childcare providers will also have to commit to earning a Parent Aware Quality Rating.

“We feel this is something we can do to really help families and young children to ensure that wherever young children are in the seven county region that they are in a quality childcare setting,” said Northland Foundation’s Vice President Lynn Haglin.

Awarded applicants will be required to start and complete child care center projects between June 30, 2019 and April 30, 2020.

The Northland Foundation is hoping to notify winning applicants by June 5th.

The deadline to apply is May 10.

Click here for the grant application.

Interest applicants can also contact Zane Bail from the Northland Foundation at 218-723-4040 for more information.