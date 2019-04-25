Police Union Defies Minneapolis Mayor’s Training ban

Police Union President Says Frey's ban is Illegal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minneapolis’ police union is partnering with a national group to offer “warrior-style” training to officers despite the mayor’s ban on the training that he says is rooted in fear.

The Star Tribune reports that Law Officer announced this week it will provide free online training to members of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis. The law enforcement news and training group says the course addresses issues including “officer survival,” fitness and de-escalation.

The announcement follows Mayor Jacob Frey’s ban on the training last week. Frey says “fear-based” training violates community policing values.

Police union president Lt. Bob Kroll says Frey’s ban is illegal.

The debate comes as the city grapples with the ongoing murder trial of Mohamed Noor, a former Minneapolis officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman in 2017.